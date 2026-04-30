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Venice Biennale’s international jury resigns amid dispute over Russia’s participation

Italy EU Venice Biennale Russia FILE - A private security officer stands next to a closed Russia's pavilion at the 59th Biennale of Arts exhibition in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File) (Antonio Calanni/AP)

MILAN — The international jury of the Venice Biennale resigned Thursday, just days before the world’s oldest and most important contemporary art fair opens, amid a dispute over Russia’s participation.

The Biennale said in a statement that the jury, made up of the president, Solange Farkas, and Zoe Butt, Elvira Dyangani Ose, Marta Kuzma, Giovanna Zapperi, had resigned. It didn't give a reason for the highly unusual move.

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