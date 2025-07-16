Watch this tiny cancer warrior give himself the ultimate pep talk

Every now and then a video surfaces on the internet that is so pure, so honest, it stops you in your tracks.

This is one of those times.

Miles is a five-year-old “cancer warrior” who has been battling leukemia. While Miles hates having his blood drawn, he knows it has to be done so he uncorks a pep talk that’s a masterclass in how to handle something you’re absolutely dreading, whether you’re five or fifty-five!

As he prepares for the needle, this little legend starts hyping himself up, and it’s both heartbreaking and incredibly inspiring. This isn’t just a kid being brave; it’s a tiny human processing his emotions in real-time and actively coaching himself through a terrifying situation. Honestly, it’s the same internal monologue most of us have before a big presentation, a tough conversation, or even just getting out of bed some days.

Stories like Miles’ are a powerful reminder of the bravery of local kids and families who are fighting battles just like this every day. That’s why we are so proud to once again be helping raise funds for the Care-a-Thon to support the Child Cancer Fund, local cancer patients & their families.

You can help, too!

All through the month of July, when you visit any 4 Rivers Smokehouse, you can choose to “round up” your bill to the nearest dollar, with the difference going directly to help those in our community. So go grab some incredible BBQ, round up for a great cause, and channel a little bit of Miles’ amazing spirit.