Governor DeSantis signs DEI ban bill in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — A new Florida law bans cities and counties from funding diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. It was signed into law yesterday in Jacksonville.

Senator Clay Yarborough filed the bill in the Florida Senate, and says it is necessary because DEI programs promote division.

“The reality is DEI is undermining merit-based decisions, it’s pitting groups against each other, and it provides a lucrative opportunity for those pushing the narrative while growing the financial burden on taxpayers.”, said Yarbrough.

The legislation also allows people to sue local government that violates the law, and the governor could remove elected officials who violate it.

Critics say it will create an uneven playing field for people of color, LGBTQ+ individuals, and women.

Earlier this month, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told Jacksonville’s Morning News the city is legally reviewing the DEI reforms.

“Obviously we don’t want to go sideways with state law.”, Deegan explained while answering if she will replace the city’s Hispanic Outreach Coordinator position after Yaya Cardona resigned.

DeSantis also signed a bill that he says protects Floridians against ESG and Green New Deal agendas.

“Floridians should not be forced to pay for radical climate agendas or identity politics with their hard-earned tax dollars,” said DeSantis.

HB 1217 prevents state and local governments from adopting or enforcing net-zero greenhouse gas emissions policies, including carbon taxes.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group