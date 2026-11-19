JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is almost over, and fans are getting ready for its release on November 19.

Some people are even taking the day off work to play the game. But one Jacksonville gaming expert says he won’t be buying it anytime soon.

Mark Ronan from Video Game Rescue joined Kristine Bellino on JMN In Depth to talk about the new game, its connection to Florida, and why he prefers physical video games over digital downloads.

Why he won’t buy GTA 6

While many fans are excited to download Rockstar Games’ GTA 6, Ronan says he wants to wait for a physical copy.

His biggest concern is what happens when people buy games online.

“When you buy a digital license, that’s all it is is a license,” Ronan explained.

He said buying a digital game is different from owning a physical disc. With a disc, players can share the game with friends or trade it in later.

Digital games don’t always give players those options. Ronan also explained that people can lose access to games they purchased if a company removes them or they lose access to their accounts.

There has been talk about a possible physical release of GTA 6 in the future, but Ronan said those plans have not been confirmed.

For now, he plans to wait.

GTA 6 brings Florida into the spotlight

One of the things making GTA 6 so exciting for Florida fans is where the game takes place.

The game is set in Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida. It also includes Vice City, which is based on Miami.

Ronan said this is a big moment for Florida because millions of players around the world will get to explore a version of the state.

“Our home state is now taking the big stage for the whole world to see,” Ronan said.

He also pointed out that for some players who have never visited Florida, this game could influence what they think the state is like.

GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles at launch.

Fans are taking off work to play

The excitement is so big that some fans have already made plans to stay home and play.

During the interview, Bellino shared a conversation with Matthew, a local McDonald’s employee who said he requested the day off for the game’s release.

Matthew said he has been waiting years for GTA 6 and has spent more than 200 hours playing GTA 5 online.

When his manager asked if he really took the day off for a video game, Matthew said he didn’t hesitate.

“Yep, I took it off. I had to,” he said.

Your old video games could be worth money

The interview also brought up another interesting topic: old video games.

According to Ronan, some games and consoles people have stored away at home could now be worth more money.

He said older Pokémon games are especially popular, along with Nintendo 64, GameCube and Sega Dreamcast games.

Even the original Xbox and PlayStation Portable (PSP) are becoming more popular with collectors.

Ronan explained that many adults want to buy the games they played when they were younger.

He also said some Nintendo Wii games that used to cost around $5 are now selling for $20 to $25.

For anyone with old games sitting in a closet, it might be worth checking how much they sell for today.

A big moment for video games

GTA 6 is one of the most talked-about video game releases in years.

While many fans can’t wait to start playing, Ronan’s decision to wait for a physical copy brings up another issue in gaming: what does it really mean to own a game?

Whether people prefer digital downloads or physical discs, GTA 6 has already started a big conversation among gamers.

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