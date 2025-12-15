Motorcyclist killed in Dames Point Bridge crash

Jacksonville, Fla. — A 65-year-old male motorcyclist from Callahan is reported dead in an early Sunday night crash on 1-295 Northbound on the Dames Point Bridge.

The report states around 7:25pm the motorcycle was traveling north in the outside lane approaching a parked road ranger pickup truck with active amber lights and directional board. The motorcycle slammed into the back of the pickup and redirected into an SUV to the left.

The motorcyclist was taken to UF Health where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported. The report indicates nobody was in the pickup truck at the time of the crash.

