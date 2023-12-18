Quaker Oats recalls granola bars and cereals nationwide for possible health risk

CHICAGO, IL. — The Quaker Oats Company has recalled some granola bars and cereals sold nationwide because they could be contaminated with Salmonella.

Some of the products listed on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website include:

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip

Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack

Quaker Chewy Bars Less SugarCookies & Cream

Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal

Quaker On The Go Snack Mix

Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack

According to the FDA, Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in you children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Some of the symptoms of Salmonella in healthy persons include:

Fever

Diarrhea (which may be bloody)

Nausea

Vomiting and abdominal pain

Quaker Oats said no illnesses have been confirmed.

Information on all of the specific products under recall and details for reimbursement can be found on the Quaker Oats website or on the FDA website.

