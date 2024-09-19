Reconstruction of County Road 220 in Clay County starting soon

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Reconstruction and lane widening of County Road 220 in Clay County will be kicking off soon. Contractors said it will work in two phases with goals such as intersection improvements and traffic calming methods.

They add work is expected to last no more than 16 months with detours beginning in mid to late November.

“Sometimes, it takes me going less than 10 miles, maybe sometimes half an hour to 45 minutes just to get from one direction to the other. I do homecare, and it is very difficult,” said Lisa Cowan, a Fleming Island resident.

In Phase 1, County Road 220 will be widened to four lanes from Hollars Place to Henley Road.

Neighbors living near Chief Ridaught Trail said traffic is going to get heavy during construction, but it is a much-needed change.

“Lake Asbury’s been growing so fast that the traffic going past the neighborhood at any given time a day is so bad. It’s hard to even get out of the neighborhood,” said Scott Jenks, a Ridaught Landing resident.

Phase 2 will include replacing the bridge over Little Black Creek, which will become a four-lane bridge. Contractors said they will add signal updates to ease traffic congestion.

“I hope they put sidewalks in because it certainly would be nice when we go out to the front of the neighborhood. It’ll be nice for the kids too. I also wanted to know how bad the detours are going to be,” said Jenks.

Clay County Board Commissioner members are working with engineers, and they are holding a public meeting on Wednesday evening at Rideout Elementary School from 5 to 7 pm. The public is encouraged to come out with questions about the project and its timeline.

Scott Jenks said he would be at the public meeting, and he encouraged all his neighbors to do the same.

