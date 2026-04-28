St. Johns County extends burn ban

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County is extending its countywide burn ban by seven days due to extreme drought conditions and elevated wildfire risk across the region.

READ: St. Johns County issues burn ban due to extreme drought, wildfire risk

In a release, county officials said ongoing drought conditions, combined with recent wildfire activity in neighboring counties and a lack of significant rainfall, requires continued restrictions. The prolonged dry conditions have created a situation where fires can ignite easily and spread rapidly.

The county adds that under the burn ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including yard debris burning, campfires and bonfires, and unattended open flames.

Residents are asked to avoid activities that could start a wildfire, like improperly disposing of cigarettes, using fireworks, and parking vehicles on dry grass.

St. Johns County started the burn ban on April 20.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group