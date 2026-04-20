St. Johns County issues burn ban due to extreme drought, wildfire risk

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County is issuing a countywide burn ban until April 27, due to extreme drought conditions and the elevated wildfire risk across Northeast Florida. The county says the ban may be extended if the continue.

Under the ban, St. Johns County says all outdoor burning is prohibited, including yard debris burning, campfires and bonfires, and unattended open flames. The county asks residents to avoid any activity that could spark a fire, including improper disposal of cigarettes, using fireworks, and parking vehicles on dry grass.

READ: Wildfires burn across Northeast Florida amid wind concerns

“Public safety is our top priority,” said St. Johns County Administrator Joy Andrews. “These dry conditions mean even a small spark could put homes, residents, and first responders at risk. We are asking every resident to take this burn ban seriously and make safe choices so we can protect our neighborhoods and keep our community safe.”

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