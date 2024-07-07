‘Need to take this very seriously:’ Health expert warns against uptick in Florida COVID cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. However, Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative and remains asymptomatic.

This comes amid a summer spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, including Florida. According to the CDC, Florida ranks among the highest of any state during this wave.

Rates of COVID-19 have surged in emergency rates over recent weeks. They’re now near peaks not seen since the worst days of this past winter’s wave.

Action News Jax spoke to Dr. Jeffrey Goldhagen, the former Director of the Duval Department of Health. He said this uptick is to be expected since we have more variants and those who are unvaccinated are susceptible.

“Unfortunately, the support for COVID testing is not what it was during the pandemic, but those COVID tests are still available through pharmacies. People do need to take this very seriously,” Goldhagen said.

