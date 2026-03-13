Local

What a sell out at THE PLAYERS on Friday, Saturday actually means for the fan experience

By Rich Jones
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Preview Day Two PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Fans cheer as Ludacris performs during the the Military Appreciation Day Ceremony on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Friday and Saturday are sellouts at THE PLAYERS. Friday’s sellout happened earlier than ever before.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean capacity at TPC Sawgrass.

“We judge our capacity based on the fan experience.”, said Lee Smith, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS.

“We have a number in mind that, once we start to exceed that threshold that the fan experience starts to erode.”, Smith told Jacksonville’s Morning News Thursday.

When they reached the number that is a sellout, organizers say they feel comfortable that they’re maintaining the highest level of fan experience, like management lines for concessions and restrooms among other things.

Laura Renstrom is the Vice Chair for Player Services at The Players. She joins JMN to share details of how The Players engages the community through delivering charitable contributions, and how they provide (and sometimes, enforce!) fan code of conduct assistance on the grounds.

