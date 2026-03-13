What a sell out at THE PLAYERS on Friday, Saturday actually means for the fan experience

Friday and Saturday are sellouts at THE PLAYERS. Friday’s sellout happened earlier than ever before.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean capacity at TPC Sawgrass.

“We judge our capacity based on the fan experience.”, said Lee Smith, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS.

“We have a number in mind that, once we start to exceed that threshold that the fan experience starts to erode.”, Smith told Jacksonville’s Morning News Thursday.

When they reached the number that is a sellout, organizers say they feel comfortable that they’re maintaining the highest level of fan experience, like management lines for concessions and restrooms among other things.

Laura Renstrom is the Vice Chair for Player Services at The Players. She joins JMN to share details of how The Players engages the community through delivering charitable contributions, and how they provide (and sometimes, enforce!) fan code of conduct assistance on the grounds.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group