Fridays 6:35AM & 8:30AM
Each Friday morning, 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area. If you’d like your business featured in an on-air story or interview, please fill out the form below to apply. You must have opened a location within the past year in Duval, Baker, Clay, St. Johns or Nassau counties to be considered.

For Locals by Locals: Cookiebird Ice Cream Bar

Cookiebird Ice Cream Bar, located at 138 San Marco Avenue in St. Augustine, is located next to Ayara Thai Street Food Café, near Sanchez Avenue. It is co-owned by the husband and wife team of Mike and Kate Alfieri.

By Kristine Bellino, News 104.5 WOKV

FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: FILO Apparel

Sean Conant is a Federal firefighter and Vice President of Sales for a new clothing line designed specifically with firefighters in mind.

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: Better Exterior Solutions

Brent Durban, CEO and owner of better exterior solutions, says the company got it’s start hurricane proofing homes and is expanding to create outdoor home and patio spaces.

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: Second Wind Cigars

Owner Peter Jaghab started the new year opening the doors to his premium cigar lounge, Second wind cigars, located on Hendricks Avenue in South Riverside.

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: Sentry Firearms

Sentry Firearms opened four months ago and goes beyond firearms with merchandise for fishing camping, golf, and archery.

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

